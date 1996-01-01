15. Genomes and Genomics
Functional Genomics
15. Genomes and Genomics Functional Genomics
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The two-hybrid system is a high-throughput approach for determining whether two proteins interact. This system is based on the modular nature of which of the following transcription factors?
The two-hybrid system is a high-throughput approach for determining whether two proteins interact. This system is based on the modular nature of which of the following transcription factors?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
TFIID
B
Gal4
C
Oct4
D
TFIIA