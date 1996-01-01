15. Genomes and Genomics
Functional Genomics
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about band shift assay results is true?
A
The electrophoretic mobility of control DNA is slower than that of experimental DNA.
B
The electrophoretic mobility of experimental DNA is slower than that of control DNA.
C
The electrophoretic mobility of both the control and experimental DNA is the same.
D
The experimental DNA possesses electrophoretic mobility, but the control DNA does not.