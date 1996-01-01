17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination Types of Mutations
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following histidine concentrations is expected to have the isolated highest colony growth of mutants that are able to synthesize histidine, in the Ames test using Ethyl Methanesulfonate (EMS)?
Which of the following histidine concentrations is expected to have the isolated highest colony growth of mutants that are able to synthesize histidine, in the Ames test using Ethyl Methanesulfonate (EMS)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
No histidine
B
Low histidine concentration
C
Intermediate histidine concentration
D
High histidine concentration