3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Understanding Independent Assortment
What would be the phenotype ratio of the offspring if a plant with the genotype RRTt is crossed with a plant of genotype rrtt, where R represents the dominant trait for red fruits, r represents the recessive trait for white fruits, T represents the dominant trait for tallness, and t represents the recessive trait for dwarfism?
A
1 Tall plant with red fruit: 1 dwarf plant with white fruit.
B
1 Tall plant with white fruit: 1 dwarf plant with red fruit.
C
1 Tall plant with red fruit: 1 dwarf plant with red fruit.
D
Tall plants with red fruit only.