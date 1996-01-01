12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lac operon is an operon that is involved in the regulation of lactose metabolism in several enteric bacteria including Escherichia coli. What happens if a mutation occurs in the lacA gene of the structural genes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
permease will not be synthesized.
B
β-galactosidase will not be synthesized.
C
transacetylase will not be synthesized.
D
none of these.