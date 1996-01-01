1. Introduction to Genetics
Fundamentals of Genetics
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following are the percentages of nucleotides present in the three nucleic acid samples:
Sample 1: A = 20%, G = 30%, T = 20%, U = 0%, C = 30%
Sample 2: A = 32%, G = 32%, T = 0%, U = 18%, C = 18%
Sample 3: A = 24%, G = 26%, T = 0%, U = 24%, C = 26%
Determine the correct option that accurately represents the identities of each sample.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sample 1: single stranded RNA; Sample 2: double stranded DNA; Sample 3: double stranded RNA
B
Sample 1: double stranded RNA; Sample 2: single stranded RNA; Sample 3: double stranded DNA
C
Sample 1: double stranded DNA; Sample 2: single stranded RNA; Sample 3: double stranded RNA
D
Sample 1: double stranded RNA; Sample 2: double stranded DNA; Sample 3: single stranded RNA