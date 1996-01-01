10. Transcription
Transcription in Prokaryotes
10. Transcription Transcription in Prokaryotes
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
In bacteria, the σ factors bind with the core RNA polymerase forming the holoenzyme. After the initiation of transcription, the factor unbinds and the core enzyme starts to catalyze the reaction forming a __________ structure with the internal channel.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Spider web
B
Horseshoe
C
Hairpin loop
D
Crab claw