18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
68PRACTICE PROBLEM
The optimal annealing temperature for a PCR reaction is determined by:
measuring the template DNA's melting temperature (Tm).
evaluating a variety of temperatures to identify the one that yields the most specific and efficient amplification.
increasing the annealing temperature until no amplification products are created.
decreasing the annealing temperature until no amplification products are created.