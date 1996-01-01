18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
69PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true regarding the annealing temperature in PCR?
A
The annealing temperature decreases when a primer has a high %T.
B
The annealing temperature increases when a primer has a high %T.
C
There is no effect of %T on the annealing temperature.
D
It is difficult to predict the effect of %T on the annealing temperature.