1. Introduction to Genetics
History of Genetics
Mendel proposed that particles (genes) control heredity through an experiment on pea plants. Prior to this, many believed that the phenotypes of the offspring are the results of the random mixing of the parents' characteristics. This theory is referred to as:
Law of segregation
Blending theory of inheritance
Chromosomal theory of inheritance
Law of independent assortment