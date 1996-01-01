2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Sex-Linked Genes
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
White eye color is a recessive X-linked trait in Drosophila, whereas red eye color is dominant. A red-eyed male and a white-eyed female are bred together. The probability of a female offspring with red eyes would be _______.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0%
B
25%
C
50%
D
100%