7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The heterochromatin, or dark G bands, are chromosomal areas that contain a lot of genetic information. Which of the following does not indicate the importance of dark G bands on chromosomes?
The heterochromatin, or dark G bands, are chromosomal areas that contain a lot of genetic information. Which of the following does not indicate the importance of dark G bands on chromosomes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They contain genes that are actively transcribed
B
They help to protect the ends of chromosomes from degradation
C
They are involved in the regulation of gene expression
D
They assist in chromosomal structure and function analysis