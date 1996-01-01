7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is incorrect regarding the nucleosome core particle
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is a complex structure composed of DNA wrapped around an octamer of histone proteins.
B
It helps regulate gene expression by controlling access to DNA.
C
It is a fundamental unit of DNA packaging in eukaryotic cells.
D
It is a protein that is involved in DNA replication.