6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Duplications
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following mechanisms can lead to the formation of duplicate genes within an organism's genome, and what are the possible fates of these duplicate genes?
A
Gene inversion, non-functionalization.
B
Retro transposition, functional divergence.
C
Gene splicing, chromosomal translocation.
D
Alternative polyadenylation, gene fusion.