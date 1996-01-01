6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Duplications
6. Chromosomal Variation Chromosomal Rearrangements: Duplications
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following genetic mutations will not show any phenotypic change?
Which of the following genetic mutations will not show any phenotypic change?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Interstitial deletion, duplication and terminal deletion.
B
Trisomy, monosomy and polyploidy.
C
Intronic, neutral, and synonymous mutations
D
Nonsense, missense and frameshift mutations