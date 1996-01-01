12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
Lac Operon
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A researcher is studying the regulation of the lac operon in E. coli and performing a northern blot analysis. They isolate mRNA from two bacterial strains: one with a wild-type lac operon genotype and another with a deletion mutation in the lacZ gene. The researcher hybridizes the mRNA with a probe specific to the lacZ gene.
What is the expected result of the northern blot analysis for the wild-type strain in a medium containing only glucose?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There will be a weak or absence of bands
B
There will be strong visible bands
C
There will be thin and overlapping bands
D
None of the options is correct