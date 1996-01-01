2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Sex-Linked Genes
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy is a rare genetic disorder that affects the breakdown of long-chain fatty acids and can lead to neurological problems and adrenal gland dysfunction. What is the probability of having a son with adrenoleukodystrophy from a carrier mother and an unaffected father?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0%
B
25%
C
50%
D
100%