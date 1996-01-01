4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Overview
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Mapping Overview
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The idea of genetic linkage is the basis for a genetic map. This idea states that if there is a ______ distance between two linked genes on a chromosome, there is a ______ chance that those two genes will be inherited together.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
large: higher
B
large; low
C
small; higher
D
small; low