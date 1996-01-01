4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Mapping Genes
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
__________ is a mechanism in evolutionary genetics that occurs when irreversible harmful mutations accumulate in an asexual population in the absence of recombination.
__________ is a mechanism in evolutionary genetics that occurs when irreversible harmful mutations accumulate in an asexual population in the absence of recombination.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Genetic hitchhiking
B
Fisher–Muller model
C
Wright-Fisher model
D
Muller's ratchet