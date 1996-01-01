4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Mapping Genes
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
A person is homozygous for two gene pairs, A and B, which are linked on a chromosome. What is true about the gametes produced by the person if there is no gene crossing between the linked genes?
A person is homozygous for two gene pairs, A and B, which are linked on a chromosome. What is true about the gametes produced by the person if there is no gene crossing between the linked genes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
100% recombinant types of gametes
B
100% parental types of gametes
C
50% parental types and 50% recombinant types of gametes
D
25% parental types and 50% recombinant types of gametes