5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses Bacteriophage Genetics
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the inaccurate statement concerning the bacteriophage complementation test.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Complementation occurs when each mutation is in a separate cistron.
B
C
The wildtype phenotype appears in the absence of complementation
D
Complementation pairs of the rII mutant strains are able to lyse the K12 bacteria.