2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Dihybrid Cross
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Dihybrid Cross
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Alleles "A" and "B" are completely dominant over "a" and "b," respectively. Consider the independent assortment of genes and predict the probability of having the AaBb genotype in a cross between AABB and aabb.
Alleles "A" and "B" are completely dominant over "a" and "b," respectively. Consider the independent assortment of genes and predict the probability of having the AaBb genotype in a cross between AABB and aabb.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
100%
B
75%
C
50%
D
25%