2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Pedigrees
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following gives the pattern of inheritance for conditions caused by mitochondrial DNA mutations?
Which of the following gives the pattern of inheritance for conditions caused by mitochondrial DNA mutations?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
only female offspring is affected
B
the condition is inherited by the offspring from their mother
C
if the husband has the trait and the mother is unaffected, some of the offspring is affected
D
all options are correct