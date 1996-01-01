2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
Leigh syndrome can be inherited in various ways, it can be inherited when both copies of the gene in the cell bear the mutations. This can affect the offspring (both male and female) despite having parents who do not show signs and symptoms of the condition. What type of inheritance pattern is represented in this case?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Mitochondrial inheritance
B
Paternal inheritance
C
Autosomal inheritance
D
Sex-linked inheritance