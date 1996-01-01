17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
69PRACTICE PROBLEM
Scientists have discovered approximately 400 different mutations in the HBB gene that cause β-thalassemia. Determine the type of mutation that occurs when the β-polypeptide chain terminates prematurely.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Missense mutation
B
Nonsense mutation
C
Silent mutation
D
Neutral mutation