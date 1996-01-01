3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Overview of interacting Genes
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Overview of interacting Genes
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose the giraffe's neck is controlled by three genes namely CD and E. If C, D, and E alleles can give a neck length of 12.5 cm and c, d, and e alleles can give a neck length of 9.5 cm, which of the following genotypes will you expect to give the highest neck length?
Suppose the giraffe's neck is controlled by three genes namely CD and E. If C, D, and E alleles can give a neck length of 12.5 cm and c, d, and e alleles can give a neck length of 9.5 cm, which of the following genotypes will you expect to give the highest neck length?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CCDdee
B
ccddee
C
CcDdee
D
CCDDEE