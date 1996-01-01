2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Pedigrees
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
In court, a healthy couple claims that their child was replaced in the hospital since the one they are raising now has cystic fibrosis. As a student of genetics, why do you think that their claim is potentially wrong?
In court, a healthy couple claims that their child was replaced in the hospital since the one they are raising now has cystic fibrosis. As a student of genetics, why do you think that their claim is potentially wrong?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both parents are possibly cystic fibrosis carriers.
B
The child could have caught cystic fibrosis as a result of an infection.
C
The child could have caught cystic fibrosis through a blood transfusion.
D
One of the parents had cystic fibrosis as a child, which got cured.