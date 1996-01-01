17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
The sequence of the same portion of a wild-type (WT) protein and its mutant (MUT) form is as follows:
WT: Met-Val-Leu-Thr-Thr-Trp-Arg
MUT: Met-Val-Leu-Leu-Leu-Gly-Glu
Identify the type of mutation in the mutant protein.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Nonsense
B
Silent
C
Frameshift
D
Missense