12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes Lac Operon
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
In what instance does the lac repressor protein bind to the operator site, and block the transcription of the operon genes?
In what instance does the lac repressor protein bind to the operator site, and block the transcription of the operon genes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
In the absence of lactose
B
In the absence of glucose
C
In the absence of lactose and glucose
D
In the presence of lactose and glucose