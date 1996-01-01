12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes Lac Operon
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
What happens to the transcription process of Lac operon genes when lactose is present in the growth medium but glucose is absent?
What happens to the transcription process of Lac operon genes when lactose is present in the growth medium but glucose is absent?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Transcription process will be stopped
B
Transcription process will be activated
C
Transcription process will be delayed
D
None of the options are correct