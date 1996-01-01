6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
The presence of five sets of chromosomes in a cell is called pentaploidy. What is the main cause of pentaploidy?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
fusion of three diploid and one haploid set of chromosome
B
fusion of two haploid and one haploid sets of chromosomes
C
failure of cytokinesis during cell division
D
deletion of a chromosome in a diploid cell