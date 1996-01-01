6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a diploid organism, expression of deleterious mutations is suppressed because:
In a diploid organism, expression of deleterious mutations is suppressed because:
A
Mutations only affect haploid set of chromosomes
B
Mutations are always dominant
C
Mutations are masked by the dominant allele on the other set of chromosomes
D
All of the above