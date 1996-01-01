3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Sex Chromosome
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
In humans, the ______ of chromosomes is/are known as the sex pair(s), whereas the _____ is/are known as the autosomal pair(s).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
23rd pair; first 22 pairs
B
1st pair; last 22 pairs
C
first 10 pairs; last 10 pairs
D
first 22 pairs; 23rd pair