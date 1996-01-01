3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Sex Chromosome
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Sex Chromosome
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
_____ is the process that leads to the formation of the phenotype, whereas _____ is the term for the stage of development that leads to either male or female.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sex determination; sex differentiation
B
Sex differentiation; sex determination
C
Sex differentiation; sexual maturation
D
Sexual maturation; sex determination