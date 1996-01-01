18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Genetic Cloning
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following methods is commonly used for introducing a mutated DMD gene into mouse embryos to create a DMD mouse model in terms of efficiency and specificity?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Pronuclear injection
B
CRISPR/Cas9-mediated gene editing
C
Lentiviral-mediated gene transfer
D
Retroviral-mediated gene transfer