4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a genetic study of an early onset form of heart disease, a marker on chromosome 8 was found to be associated with the disease in six out of ten families. Analysis of the marker produced a lod score of 1.9.
What do these findings suggest about the marker?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The marker is not associated with the disease
B
The marker is weakly associated with the disease
C
The marker is strongly associated with the disease
D
The marker may be associated with the disease, but further studies are needed to confirm the association