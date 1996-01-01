18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Methods for Analyzing DNA
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following sequences represents the complementary DNA strand for the following template strand?
Template strand: 5'- ATGCGTACGG - 3'.
Which of the following sequences represents the complementary DNA strand for the following template strand?
Template strand: 5'- ATGCGTACGG - 3'.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5'- TACGCATGCC - 3'
B
5'- CGTACGCATG - 3'
C
5'- TAGCGTACGC - 3'
D
5'- GCCATGCGTA - 3'