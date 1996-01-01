18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In eukaryotes, to contain the DNA inside the nucleus, it is wrapped around nuclear proteins called histones. The DNA, along with the histones, is then wrapped into a 30 nm spiral called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Nucleosome
B
Solenoid
C
Chromatin
D
Double helix