18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cloning refers to the process of producing an identical copy of a specific cell or organism. Which of the following statements about reproductive cloning is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It involves the introduction of new DNA to the organism's genome
B
It uses plasmid to transfer DNA
C
It involves the implantation of a cloned embryo into a uterus
D
It aims on raising an embryo in a glass tube