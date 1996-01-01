18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the history of insulin production, insulin was harvested from bovine and swine. However, due to side effects, researchers considered experimenting with bacteria. They introduced functional human insulin genes into the bacteria creating a transgenic organism. Which of the following bacteria were used in this process?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E.coli
B
S. aureus
C
K. pneumoniae
D
V. cholerae