21. Population Genetics Allelic Frequency Changes
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The two mechanisms of genetic drift are the founder effect and the bottleneck effect. Which of the following statements regarding these two mechanisms is incorrect?
A
When a population size reduces for at least one generation, population bottlenecks occur.
B
A founder effect occurs when a new colony is started by a few members of the original population.
C
Over-hunting is an example of the founder effect.
D
Tsunami is an example of the bottleneck effect.