17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Induced Mutations
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A culture of haploid bacteria is exposed to a mutagenic agent and plated on a nutrient-rich medium. Six colonies are selected and transferred to a new plate for further study. The colonies are then replicated onto minimal media with or without specific amino acids. The results are as follows:
Which of the following colonies is most likely to have a mutation in the gene responsible for histidine synthesis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Colony 1.
B
Colonies 2, 3, and 5.
C
Colony 4.
D
Colony 6.