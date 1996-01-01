17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
56PRACTICE PROBLEM
A point mutation that results in the creation of a premature stop codon in the DNA sequence, resulting in the production of a truncated protein, is termed:
Silence mutation
Nonsense mutation
Splice site mutation
Frameshift mutation