14. Genetic Control of Development
Early Developmental Steps
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
One of the most significant advantages of using random mutagenesis in genetic screens is:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It generates a large population of organisms with identical mutations
B
It generates a large population of organisms with diverse mutations
C
It introduces specific mutations in genes of interest
D
It eliminates mutations from genes of interest