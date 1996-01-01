10. Transcription
10. Transcription Transcription in Eukaryotes
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Enhancers are binding sequences that can be located thousands of nucleotides away from the gene. How do they enhance the transcription process?
A
They directly initiate the transcription process.
B
They release RNA polymerase.
C
They cleave the DNA gap so they can be relocated near the promoter site.
D
They bind to transcription factors called activators.