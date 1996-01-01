7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following assertions regarding the genetic materials of prokaryotes and eukaryotes is incorrect?
A
The genetic material in prokaryotes is not enclosed in the nuclear membrane.
B
In eukaryotes there are no operons, each gene is transcribed separately into its mRNA.
C
In prokaryotes, operons are groups of genes that can be transcribed together into a single mRNA.
D
The DNA is wrapped around proteins called histones in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes.