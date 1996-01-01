7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
_______________ chromosomes are formed during the diplotene stage of prophase1 of meiosis cell division. They are a special type of chromosome found in the developing oocytes of most animals except mammals.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Polytene
B
Supernumerary
C
Lampbrush
D
Giant