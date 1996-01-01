6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Duplications
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Dr. Xavier D. Chew wants to create a hybrid between a donkey (2n=62) and a horse (2n=64) to create a new species called a "don-horse." He plans to induce chromosome doubling in the hybrid to stabilize the genome. What is the most likely outcome regarding the fertility of the resulting don-horse?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The don-horse will be infertile due to genetic incompatibilities between the two species.
B
The don-horse will be fertile and able to produce offspring with both donkeys and horses.
C
The don-horse will be fertile but will only be able to produce offspring with either donkeys or horses, but not both.
D
The chromosome doubling process will fail, and no viable hybrid will be produced.