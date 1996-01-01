12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the transacetylase gene (lacA) is absent in a particular strain, what will be its effect on the strain's capability to metabolize lactose?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It can metabolize lactose more efficiently
B
It can make lactose metabolism impossible
C
It will not affect the strain's lactose metabolism
D
None of the options is correct