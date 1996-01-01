12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the impact of the absence of the lactose permease gene (lacY) in a specific strain?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The lactose will not be converted into glucose and galactose
B
The lac operon genes will be transcribed constitutively
C
The strain can grow on lactose-only medium
D
Lactose cannot be transported into the cell